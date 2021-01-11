AMBER ALERT: Glenn Heights Police searching for abducted 14-year-old girl

GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas — The Glenn Heights Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old who they believe is in grave and immediate danger.
Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, is described as Black, female, and 5 foot tall. Johnson is 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and Air Force One shoes.
Police are also looking for Shawnice Renne Hickman in connection with Johnson's abduction. Hickman is 33-years-old and is described as Black, female, 5'7, and weighing 190 pounds. Hickman has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with tiger-striped sleeves, black leather pants, and red shoes.
Hickman is driving a black 2017 GMC Terrain with a Missouri license plate, number CT0D6R. Hickman was last seen in Glenn Heights, TX.
Again, law enforcement officials believe this child is in grave danger.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Glenn Heights Police Department at 972-223-3478.