AMBER ALERT: Glenn Heights Police searching for abducted 14-year-old girl

GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas — The Glenn Heights Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old who they believe is in grave and immediate danger.

Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, is described as Black, female, and 5 foot tall. Johnson is 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and Air Force One shoes.

Police are also looking for Shawnice Renne Hickman in connection with Johnson's abduction. Hickman is 33-years-old and is described as Black, female, 5'7, and weighing 190 pounds. Hickman has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with tiger-striped sleeves, black leather pants, and red shoes.

Hickman is driving a black 2017 GMC Terrain with a Missouri license plate, number CT0D6R. Hickman was last seen in Glenn Heights, TX.

Again, law enforcement officials believe this child is in grave danger.