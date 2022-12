Irving Police had reported it was activating an AMBER Alert for a missing four-month-old, who authorities said was taken by her father.

IRVING, Texas — A child who was reported missing was found safe, officials announced Monday afternoon.

Police said they were activating an AMBER Alert for the missing baby. Police said the baby was believed to have been taken by her father.

The father was taken into custody without incident, Irving police said.

Officials were providing an update on the incident Tuesday afternoon.