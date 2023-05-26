AMBER Alert issued for 2 children last seen in San Antonio

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.

SAN ANTONIO — An AMBER Alert has been issued for two missing children out of the San Antonio area.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Zylah Faulks, 2, and Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9, were last seen around 4:50 p.m., on Thursday in the 3200 block of Bolmore Dr.

Faulks stands 2'9 and weighs around 30 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. Brown-Sykes stands 3'9 and weighs about 80 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect in the children's' disappearance has been identified as Julio Najar-Trevino, 29. Najar-Trevino stands 6' and weighs about 190 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is believed to be driving a gray 2008 Saturn Aura with the TX license plate: SWS6018.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call the SAPD at (210) 207-7660.