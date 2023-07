The Red River County Sheriff's Office says the girl was found safe but did not release further information.

BROOKSTON, Texas — A 15-year-old girl at the center of an AMBER Alert on Monday has been found safe, authorities said.

The Red River County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was allegedly taken by a man and was last seen in Brookston, Texas on Sunday, July 23.

Chief Deputy Michael Pace, of Red River County Sheriff's Office, believes the two met on social media and the teen was not forcibly taken.