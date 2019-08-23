WAXAHACHIE, Texas — The Waxahachie Police Department issued an AMBER alert for a 6-year-old boy believed to be abducted by a 46-year-old woman.

Phillip Oliver "Ollie" Weideman is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is about 4'0'' and 50 lbs. Weideman is believed to be wearing a blue shirt, tan shorts and tan shoes.

Police believe Candace Rochelle Harbin, 46, is responsible for his abduction. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She is about 5'6'' and 165 lbs.

Harbin was last seen driving a 2012 White Nissan Quest with Texas license plate FLW5767.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4410.