x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

AMBER Alert issued for East Texas newborn who recently tested positive for narcotics

If you have any information on this case, please contact CPS at 903-203-7709 to speak with Kayla Mullins or call the CCPD at 903-516-2063 or 903-876-4946.
Credit: Coffee City Police Department

COFFEE CITY, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for an East Texas newborn who tested positive for narcotics.

According to the Coffee City Police Department, Child Protective Services recently was awarded custody of 10-day-old Ryder Williams. 

Police say after that, the child's parents Michelle Wold and Ricky Williams abducted the child and were last seen Tuesday, July 5, in Coffee City driving a white truck. The make and model of the truck is unknown.

If you have any information on this case, please contact CPS at 903-203-7709 to speak with Kayla Mullins or call the CCPD at 903-516-2063 or 903-876-4946.

Credit: CCPD

RELATED: Woman arrested after giving her newborn to stranger on the street, Corpus Christi police say

RELATED: 495 DAYS: No new leads on East Texas baby missing since 2020

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Trees showing signs of stress with recent heat