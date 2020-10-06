MATHIS, Texas — The Mathis Police Department issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 5-year-old boy.

Enrique Hernandez is a Hispanic male who is 3'11'', 80 lbs and has brown hair and eyes.

Police are searching for Stephanie Olivarez, 22, in connection with Hernandez's abduction. Olivarez is a Hispanic female who is 5'6, 223 lbs and has brown hair and eyes.

Olivarez is believed to be driving a 2002 Dodge Neon with TX Tag LDR8421.

The suspect was last seen in Mathis.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hernandez or Olivarez, you are urged to call the Mathis Police Department at (361) 547-2113.