An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for three Central Texas children believed to be in danger.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s office is looking for Taniya (10), Teanna (8), and Brock Chatman (9).

Police believe the kids are with Tekecha Quinonce. She was last heard from Monday in Bertram, about 40 miles north of Austin. She was driving a black 2008 Pontiac G-6 with Texas license plate DCR0363.

If you have any information about this abduction, call the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080.

