AMBER Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl in Rockwall

ROCKWALL, Texas — An AMBER alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl in Rockwall.
Texas Department of Public Safety officials say the girl, Kaitlynn Beckworth, was last seen at 12:51 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Freedom Court. That's off of I-30 near Ridge Road.
Beckworth, officials say, was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie, a black shirt and blue-rimmed glasses.
The missing teen is about 5-feet-5-inches tall and 138 pounds with blue eyes.
Anyone with any information regarding the missing girl is asked to call the Rockwall Police Department at 972-771-7724.