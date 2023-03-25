AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-year-old Texas boy

EVERMAN, Texas — AN AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing North Texas child.
According to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Everman Police Department in Tarrant County is searching for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alverez. Police are also looking for Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, 37, in connection with his abduction.
Officials say Rodriguez-Singh is driving a 2012 gray Chevrolet Silverado with the Texas license plate: PLS7091. There is a Santa Muerte mural on the rear window. The suspect and child were last seen Friday, March 24, in Everman, south of Fort Worth.
Rodriguez-Singh stands about 5' and weighs around 140 lbs. She has brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on her chest.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call the EPD at (817) 293-2923 or 911 immediately.