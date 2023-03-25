AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-year-old Texas boy

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call the Everman Police Department at (817) 293-2923 or 911 immediately.

EVERMAN, Texas — AN AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing North Texas child.

According to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Everman Police Department in Tarrant County is searching for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alverez. Police are also looking for Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, 37, in connection with his abduction.

Officials say Rodriguez-Singh is driving a 2012 gray Chevrolet Silverado with the Texas license plate: PLS7091. There is a Santa Muerte mural on the rear window. The suspect and child were last seen Friday, March 24, in Everman, south of Fort Worth.

Rodriguez-Singh stands about 5' and weighs around 140 lbs. She has brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on her chest.