AMC announces reopening dates for East Texas theaters

TYLER, Texas — AMC is reopening their theaters nationwide after closing down due to COVID-19.

"We’re thrilled to welcome you back and to celebrate 100 years of movies at AMC," the company said in a statement. "We will reopen in waves, with the first set of AMC theaters opening doors on August 20."

According to the theater group's website, the following dates have been established for reopening East Texas locations:

Longview - August 27

Lufkin - September 3

Nacogdoches - September 3

Tyler - August 27

As the theaters reopen, AMC says masks will be required for all.

Your mask must cover your nose and mouth and fit snugly around your face and chin. AMC says neck gaiters, open-chin bandanas and masks with vents or exhalation valves are not acceptable at this time, based on World Health Organization guidelines. If needed, masks will available to purchase for $1.

In the auditorium, masks will still be required but may be removed while enjoying food and drinks.

All AMC, AMC DINE-IN™ and AMC CLASSIC® auditoriums will be filled to 30% capacity or less, based on municipality guidelines. In auditoriums with traditional seating, every other row will be blocked off for safety. In auditoriums with wide AMC Signature Recliners, there is already enough space between rows to allow for social distancing. In all auditoriums, please leave an empty seat between yourself and other guests.

Once you’re in the auditorium, if you are uncomfortable in your reserved seat, feel free to move to another socially distant seat after the movie starts, or see an associate for assistance or a refund.

Where tickets are sold, credit, debit or AMC gift cards are preferred to reduce contact, but cash is accepted, and may be used if needed to purchase a gift card for movie treats.

For shorter lines and quicker service, AMC has temporarily simplified menu selections. Classic movie treats like AMC Perfectly Popcorn™, Coca-Cola® Freestyle, hot dogs, candy, MovieNachos, AMC KidsPacks® and more will be available. They will expand the menu as soon as possible.

When you check out at concessions, don’t forget to ask your cashier for everything you need! To reduce touch points, napkins, lids, straws and condiments like ketchup, mustard, relish, buttery popcorn topping and salt are now available by request.

To minimize contact, AMC Perfectly Popcorn™ and Coca-Cola® Freestyle drink refills will be unavailable until further notice.

Take advantage of the sanitizer and wipe stations throughout the theatre, especially at concessions, before and after pouring your favorite drink.