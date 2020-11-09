American Freedom Museum to unveil exhibit paying tribute to conflicts from Cold War to Afghan, Iraqi wars

The Walk of Honor has 36 panels in a park-like setting paying tribute to defining moments of conflict in the 20th and 21st century.

BULLARD, Texas — The American Freedom Museum will unveil a Walk of Honor that pays tribute to some of America's more recent history, beginning with Cold War and continuing through 9/11.

The Walk of Honor has 36 panels in a park-like setting paying tribute to defining moments of conflict in the 20th and 21st century. There are also picnic table and benches for visitors to reflect.

The first eight panels to pays tribute to and educate visitors on Cold War-era conflicts including:

The Cold War

The Berlin Airlift

The Korean War

The Vietnam War

US military operations in Cuba

The next 15 panels pays tribute to events from the end of the Vietnam War until 9/11

The Iranian Hostage Crisis

El Salvador

Beruit, Lebanon Barracks Bombing

Grenada Invasion

Operation El Dorado in Libya

USS Stark Bombing

Invasion of Panama

Persia Gulf War

'93 World Trade Center Bommbing

Mogadishu and Somalia

Khobar Towers Bombing

USS Cole Bombing

The final 13 panels pays tribute to 9/11 and lists the nearly 3,000 people lost on Sept. 11, 2001. There are two additional panels paying tribute to Benghazi and the Cost of Freedom.

9/11 Overview

Flight 11 (World Trade Center North Tower)

Flight 175 (World Trade Center South Tower)

Flight 77 & the Pentagon

Flight 93

Names of those lost at the World Trade Center

Images of World Trade Center

Benghazi

Cost of Freedom

The outdoor exhibit will also feature a 30-panel Iraq and Afghanistan War Memorial. The memorial will list the names of the nearly 7,000 men and women who gave their lives during the War of Terrorism from 2001-2019.

The memorial also features timelines, maps and other information on the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. There will also be a panel paying tribute to those who received the Medal of Honor.

The exhibit will be dedicated on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony will feature the Texas A&M Ross Volunteers, who will present the colors and 21-gun salute.

Veterans from all branches of the military will place flags at all 22 stations of the memorial to remember those who lost their lives during the conflicts.