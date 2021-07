The post says gates will open to the public at 12 p.m. for games, fishing and food.

LINDALE, Texas — The American Legion Post 15 in Lindale is hosting a fireworks show on Saturday.

"We want to give back to the people that gave to us and do something for the people that backs the veterans here in Lindale," Legion Commander Rusty Morris said. "Lindale really backs our veterans."