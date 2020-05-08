American Red Cross serving East Texas changes protocols due to COVID-19

While the Red Cross helps people during times of need, the organization is in need of more volunteers.

TYLER, Minn. — The American Red Cross serving East Texas realized early into the pandemic that changes would need to be made on how their volunteers would respond to helping people after a disaster.

“We began planning in mid-January for ways we could manage our operations in the days, weeks and months ahead,” Tammy Prater, the executive director of the East Texas chapter, said. “Driving our planning process were two key factors: maintaining service delivery and protecting our workforce, which is primarily volunteer.”

From March 1 to June 30, the Red Cross assisted 98 families, which is a total of 256 people in East Texas after a disaster. Their face-to-face interactions are limited, and volunteers worked remotely to help these families.

“Our visibility might not be the same in this COVID environment,” Crystal Smith, public relations with the American Red Cross, said. “We are continuing to reach out to each of those individuals affected and make sure that we're providing that same care and compassion that the Red Cross is known for even in this environment.”

The Red Cross verifies a fire through first responders and reaches out to those in need by phone. Families are put up in local hotels, but when that is not possible congregate shelters are opened with screening, reduced numbers and social distancing spacing throughout. Prater says they aim to move families to hotels as soon as possible.

“When we do need to make contact, we are health screening volunteers and clients for COVID and observing social distancing and wearing masks – providing masks for clients if necessary,” Prater explained.

The organization is still offering its other services for veterans, mental health resources, emergency preparedness, etc. virtually. Smith says parents can also find resources to help teach their kids.

“From CPR and first aid, life guard training, you name it, we have it available online," Smith said.

While the Red Cross helps people during times of need, the organization is in need itself right now of more volunteers.

“With the COVID environment we are trying to keep people more socially distant, which means that it takes more people in order to spread out into various shelters if we have large disaster that happens,” Smith said.