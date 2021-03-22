POLL: America's favorite TV shows of all time

The most popular television shows of all time may not be what you expected!

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from April 2020.

When you think of great TV shows, what programs often come to mind?

"The Sopranos," "Game of Thrones," "The Wire," "M*A*S*H," "Dallas."

Well according to a YouGov poll, the most popular shows of all-time may not be what you think.

According to CBS News, the rankings are based on data compiled in 2020.

Below is the Top 50 list of U.S. viewers all-time favorite TV shows (the list is heavy on broadcast — and excludes streaming and cable series):

Jeopardy! Tom and Jerry The Flinstones The Bugs Bunny Show Sesame Street I Love Lucy The Jetsons The Twilight Zone The Golden Girls Wheel of Fortune Bewitched Mister Rogers' Neighborhood The Muppets The Looney Toons Show The Carol Burnett Show M*A*S*H The Muppet Show The Price Is Right The Andy Griffith Show Gilligan's Island Happy Days The Munsters I Dream of Jeannie Family Feud The Beverly Hillbillies Fresh Prince of Bel-Air America's Funniest Home Videos Cheers The Three Stooges Lassie Married...With Children The Simpsons Everybody Loves Raymond Alfred Hitchcock Presents Law & Order Home Improvement Little House on the Prairie 60 Minutes The Jeffersons Laverne & Shirley Sanford and Son Seinfeld The Dick Van Dyke Show House The Tonight Show with Jimmy Carson Three's Company Friends The Mary Tyler Moore Show All in the Family Columbo

