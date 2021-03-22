POLL: America's favorite TV shows of all time

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from April 2020.
When you think of great TV shows, what programs often come to mind?
"The Sopranos," "Game of Thrones," "The Wire," "M*A*S*H," "Dallas."
Well according to a YouGov poll, the most popular shows of all-time may not be what you think.
According to CBS News, the rankings are based on data compiled in 2020.
Below is the Top 50 list of U.S. viewers all-time favorite TV shows (the list is heavy on broadcast — and excludes streaming and cable series):
- Jeopardy!
- Tom and Jerry
- The Flinstones
- The Bugs Bunny Show
- Sesame Street
- I Love Lucy
- The Jetsons
- The Twilight Zone
- The Golden Girls
- Wheel of Fortune
- Bewitched
- Mister Rogers' Neighborhood
- The Muppets
- The Looney Toons Show
- The Carol Burnett Show
- M*A*S*H
- The Muppet Show
- The Price Is Right
- The Andy Griffith Show
- Gilligan's Island
- Happy Days
- The Munsters
- I Dream of Jeannie
- Family Feud
- The Beverly Hillbillies
- Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
- America's Funniest Home Videos
- Cheers
- The Three Stooges
- Lassie
- Married...With Children
- The Simpsons
- Everybody Loves Raymond
- Alfred Hitchcock Presents
- Law & Order
- Home Improvement
- Little House on the Prairie
- 60 Minutes
- The Jeffersons
- Laverne & Shirley
- Sanford and Son
- Seinfeld
- The Dick Van Dyke Show
- House
- The Tonight Show with Jimmy Carson
- Three's Company
- Friends
- The Mary Tyler Moore Show
- All in the Family
- Columbo
To see the full list, click here.
