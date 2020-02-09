Amid pandemic, health experts worried about decline in vaccines among school children

TYLER, Texas — Since many Texas schools have started to reopen for in-person education, experts have raised concerns about the spread of COVID-19 among children.
But another health crisis, local health officials warn, could wreak havoc among schools: an epidemic of preventable diseases.
“You just have to hope that the schools are getting it right when it comes to the safety of our kids going to school,” Sylvia Warren, head of the Northeast Texas Immunizations Coalition, said. “The school is one of those places where it is definitely high-risk for spreading COVID. And not even just COVID, but any other vaccine-preventable disease.”
