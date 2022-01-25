New ammunition plant looking to hire hundreds in East Texas

HOOKS, Texas — A large ammunition plant is hiring for multiple positions in East Texas.
Carrollton-based Expansion Ammunition is investing approximately $100 million into their new facility on land purchased from the TexAmericas Center in Hooks.
Positions the company is hiring for include:
- Maintenance
- Machinists
- Press operator
- Chemists
- Line workers
- Material handling
- Administrative roles
- Engineers
Full-time workers can expect benefits such as Blue Cross Blue Shield Medical Insurance, vision, dental and life Insurance, as well as other work perks such as breakfast, lunch, flexible time off, automobile and home loan assistance, a free membership to Planet Fitness.
A job fair will be held at the property, located at 523 Titus Rd., on Saturday, an. 29, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
According to KKYR, pay starts at $15-$30/hour and the company is looking to hire up to 400 employees by 2023.
Visit www.exp-ind.com to upload your resume or for more information.