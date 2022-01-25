New ammunition plant looking to hire hundreds in East Texas

A job fair will be held at the property, located at 523 Titus Rd., on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

HOOKS, Texas — A large ammunition plant is hiring for multiple positions in East Texas.

Carrollton-based Expansion Ammunition is investing approximately $100 million into their new facility on land purchased from the TexAmericas Center in Hooks.

Positions the company is hiring for include:

Maintenance

Machinists

Press operator

Chemists

Line workers

Material handling

Administrative roles

Engineers

Full-time workers can expect benefits such as Blue Cross Blue Shield Medical Insurance, vision, dental and life Insurance, as well as other work perks such as breakfast, lunch, flexible time off, automobile and home loan assistance, a free membership to Planet Fitness.

According to KKYR, pay starts at $15-$30/hour and the company is looking to hire up to 400 employees by 2023.