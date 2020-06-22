Amtrak said it will cut service beginning in October on its Texas Eagle route through Longview and on other long-distance trains from daily to three times a week, because ridership has fallen significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said Wednesday the cuts will go into effect Oct. 1 and stay in place until at least the summer of 2021. However, she said daily service could be restored if demand improves along its long-distance routes.

Longview Amtrak longtime advocate Natalie Rabicoff said the decision caught her by surprise.

