An East Texas elementary celebrates the 100th day of school by dressing up as 100-year-olds

A Wise Elementary second grade teacher Karen Jabr, dressed up as 100-year-olds with her students. "We have had 100 day activities," Jabr said. "We have created a 100 card, I hit 100 Hershey kisses that they got to look for, we jumped up and down 100 times."

Beyond the centenarian costumes many also wrote essays about “when I am 100 years old." The teachers also came up with clever 100 day tie ins.



"The 100 days festivities have been going on for many years at Wise and the school needs to be fun as well as education," Jabr said.