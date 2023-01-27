J-S.T.A.R. Ministries travels to East Houston, donate disaster relief supplies

J-S.T.A.R. will load a trailer with supplies and donate to people affected by the tornado that passed through Pasadena on Tuesday.

TYLER, Texas — An East Texas relief organization is traveling to Pasadena next week to help tornadoes victims.

Founder J-S.T.A.R. Ministries Patrick Johnson is loading a trailer with supplies such as water, cleaning supplies, toys for the kids, backpacks, gloves, trash-bags, and many more items to give to people in need.

"Think about it whenever a natural disaster or something unfortunate happens, you look on social media and there’s always thoughts and prayers," Johnson said. "People need more than thoughts and prayers, and so when I drive 4.5 hours and I deliver supplies personally to people, it speaks for itself."

On Tuesday, a tornado past through East Houston and damaged many homes in a suburb, Pasadena.