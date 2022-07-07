Cooling unit giveaway for families East Texas families in need

The Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with Profrac to deliver and install AC units to families that qualify.

TEXAS, USA — As the persistent heat presses on, families without adequate cooling within their homes have options thanks to one local nonprofit.

The Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity will be providing new AC window units along with two box fans for qualifying families as part of their 'Beat the Heat' program.

"We adopted this program from United Way in 2018," said volunteer outreach coordinator Hegan Rotondo. "So far this season we have installed five units."

Groups that qualify for the cooling units include: veterans, the elderly, those with limited abilities, and homes with children ages 6 and younger.

"A huge part of [the donated units] are from Profrac," Rotondo said. "They have actually donated 30 units to us, so we are very appreciative."

The nonprofit has a limited supply of 6,000 watt and 8,000 watt window units, along with a number of box fans for families that need them.

"We typically do 50 units per season," Rotondo said.

Rotando went on to explain there is a $30 fee that goes towards installing the units.

Those interested can apply in person at locations below:

Longview: 905 McCann Rd (Main Office)

Marshall 401 S. Alamo (On Wednesdays only from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.)