EAST TEXAS — Drought conditions from this summer left their mark on the farming industry in East Texas and now farmers in some counties can apply for emergency farm loans from the Farm Service Agency.

According to a press release from the USDA Smith County Farm Service Agency, farmers in Anderson and Cherokee Counties can now apply for emergency farm loans related to drought conditions from over the summer. Farmers who lost 30% of their production or any physical loss due to the drought are eligible to apply.

Smith County District Director, Preston Wright, asks farmers who want to apply to do so as soon as possible. Wright says if farmers wait too long a backlog will develop and likely cause delays.

The deadline in Anderson County is June 17, 2019 while the deadline in Cherokee County is May 13, 2019.

The Farm Service Agency office is located at 4209 Republic Drive, Tyler, TX 75701 and can be reached by phone at 903-405-5676. Their office hours are 8 am to 4:30 pm.

More information can be found about Disaster Assistance Programs online at www.disaster.fsa.usda.gov

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

