EAST TEXAS — ​The Commissioners Court of Anderson County has issued a burn ban prohibiting or restricting burning in the unincorporated areas of the county for 90 days, unless terminated earlier. Violation of the order is a Class C misdemeanor carrying a fine of up to $500.

They join Franklin, Camp, Upshur, Marion, Harrison, Rusk, Panola, Shelby, Van Zandt, and Henderson Counties who are already under burn bans.

