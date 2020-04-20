PALESTINE, Texas — Anderson County officials confirmed the first confirmed recovery from COVID-19.

The county also confirmed two new cases of virus, bringing the total number of cases in Anderson County to 10.

Of the nine active cases, two are travel-related, five are community spread via workplace exposure and three are under review.

Below is a list of confirmed COVID-19 cases in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 10
  • Angelina County - 27
  • Bowie County - 76, 5 deaths
  • Camp County - 6
  • Cass County - 13
  • Cherokee County - 10, 1 death
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 52
  • Harrison County - 45, 4 deaths
  • Henderson County - 13
  • Hopkins County - 4
  • Houston County - 3
  • Lamar County - 8
  • Marion County - 4 
  • Morris County - 5
  • Nacogdoches County - 82, 6 deaths
  • Panola County - 41, 3 deaths
  • Polk County - 15
  • Rains County - 2
  • Rusk County - 29, 1 death
  • Sabine County - 0
  • San Augustine County - 14, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 51
  • Smith County - 121, 3 deaths
  • Titus County - 10
  • Trinity County - 7
  • Upshur County - 12
  • Van Zandt County - 12, 1 death
  • Wood County - 6