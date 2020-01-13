ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Commissioners Court has issued a burn ban for Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Texas Emergency Management Office, the ban was issued Monday, Jan. 13.

The burn ban is in effect until further notice.

In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.