ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A burn ban has been issued Monday, August 26, according to the Anderson County Texas Emergency Management Office.

No outdoor burning is allowed while the ban is in effect.

In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.

