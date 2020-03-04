ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An order was issued Thursday to restrict the number of people entering retailers in Anderson County.

According to the order, a limit on the number of family members entering a store, such as Wal-Mart, Lowe's, grocery stores, supermarkets, dollar stores, McCoy's and Tractor Supply are limited to one person at a time.

"By doing this, we are reducing the possibility of exposure to the COVID-19 by 50% if not more," County Judge Robert Johnston, said in a statement on the county's website.

In the statement Judge Johnston addresses this may be an issue for some families such as single parents.

"We understand that there will be situations such as single parents who have to bring kids with them, but if it's possible, please try and find someone to stay with them while you go to the store," Johnston said.

Palestine Mayor Steve Presley says the purpose of the order is to try to maintain the appropriate distancing in the larger stores as smaller non-essential stores close.

"Please be careful to limit your exposure to as many people as you can and stay at home unless its absolutely necessary for you to get out," Mayor Presley, said. "If we follow those things as closely as we can we greatly reduce the chance of exposure and passing this disease to so many more people."

Mayor Presley says they are relying on self-policing to enforce this order.

"At this point we’re still asking that it be done by self-policing," Mayor Presley said. "If the stores need help with that of course our officers are available because the governor has instituted that [if violated] becomes an up to $1,000 fine and or 180 days in jail if this order is violated, it carries a weight of criminal law if these rules aren’t followed."