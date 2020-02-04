Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston has issued a stay at home order.

The order takes effect immediately.

Persons within the county will be allowed to leave their residence for essential activities or services while maintaining the practice of social distancing.

Residents may still go outside for activities but must maintain six feet apart from another person.

However, this order does not require travel permits at this time.

These guidelines will remain in effect until further notice.

Anderson County

As of Thursday, April 2, at 10:30 a.m., Anderson County has one confirmed case of COVID-19. There are 122 confirmed cases in East Texas.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas: