Anderson County Judge Boyd Johnson has confirmed the county's first positive case of the coronavirus, according to the Palestine-Herald Press.
Judge Johnson announcing the case Tuesday afternoon.
The newspaper says this case is travel-related and the patient is quarantined at home.
RELATED: LIST: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
RELATED: Rusk County confirms 4th case of COVID-19
RELATED: Gregg County confirms 6th positive case of COVID-19
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 1
- Angelina County - 5
- Bowie County - 9, 1 death
- Camp County - 1
- Cass County - 2
- Cherokee County - 3
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 6
- Henderson County - 1
- Harrison County - 3
- Hopkins County - 1
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 4
- Panola County - 1
- Polk County - 1
- Rusk County - 4
- San Augustine County - 1
- Shelby County - 4
- Smith County - 36, 1 death
- Upshur County - 2
- Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death
- Wood County - 1
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.