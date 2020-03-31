Anderson County Judge Boyd Johnson has confirmed the county's first positive case of the coronavirus, according to the Palestine-Herald Press.

Judge Johnson announcing the case Tuesday afternoon.

The newspaper says this case is travel-related and the patient is quarantined at home.

RELATED: LIST: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas

RELATED: Rusk County confirms 4th case of COVID-19

RELATED: Gregg County confirms 6th positive case of COVID-19

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 5

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 2

Cherokee County - 3

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 6

Henderson County - 1

Harrison County - 3

Hopkins County - 1

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 4

Panola County - 1

Polk County - 1

Rusk County - 4

San Augustine County - 1

Shelby County - 4

Smith County - 36, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death

Wood County - 1

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.