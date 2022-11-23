Anderson County officials search for missing senior citizen with disability

Officials believe Charles Milford's disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.

ELKHART, Texas — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a senior man who was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment from Elkhart.

According to officials, Charles Milford, 72, was last seen Tuesday morning in a white 2015 Chevrolet Colorado at 7200 Block HWY 294 in Elkhart. The vehicle's license plate is PRT6582.

Milford is a white man with black hair, brown eyes, is 5'2" tall and weighs 150 lbs.

Officials said he was wearing a gray button down shirt with blue jeans and a black toupee with grey hair underneath.

Officials believe Milford's disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.