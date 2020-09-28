Andy Mack to run for 3rd, final term as Longview mayor

Prior to winning the 2015 mayoral election, Mack served as the District 4 city councilmember for nine years (1997-2005).

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Mayor Dr. Andy Mack has announced he will run for a third and final term.

Mack was first elected mayor in May 2015. In total, Mack received 4,141 votes, Manley garnered 3,163 and Floyd secured 45. He replaced Rep. Jay Dean, who served as the city's mayor for 10 years. He was re-elected in 2018.

However, if elected for a third term, Mack says it will be his last.

"None of us could have predicted or expected all that 2020 has brought us," Mack said in a Facebook post. "However, I am thankful for all we have been through and feel like we have gotten closer because of it. At least I feel closer to you guys after interacting with you so much via social media since March."

"We have accomplished a ton these last few years and I think the best is yet to come," Mack said. "I look forward to doing that arm in arm with you."

LONGVIEW MAYORAL DUTIES

The mayor presides at council meetings, serves as spokesperson for the community and facilitates communication and understanding between elected and appointed officials.

The mayor also assists the council in setting goals and in advocating policy decisions, and serves as a key representative in intergovernmental relations.

Along with the city council, the mayor is responsible for soliciting citizen views to form policies and interpret them to the public.

The mayor is elected at large, meaning all Longview citizens have an opportunity to vote for the candidate of choice.