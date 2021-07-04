Andy Woods Elementary School takes PE to a new, neon level

Each class participated in the putt-putt course for 50 minutes of their PE class.

It was an exciting day for the students at Tyler ISD's Andy Woods Elementary School, some couldn’t stop jumping and dancing in the school gymnasium.

What was previously set up to look like the regular basketball court had turned into a completely different scene — a dark room filled with bright neon lights, glow-in-the-dark tennis balls, balloons and string hanging from the ceiling, and most importantly, 18 different kinds of putt-putt lunar golf stations.

The reason why is because of their Physical Education coach Ashley Phelps taking their physical education to the next level.