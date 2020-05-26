The Angelina County & Cities Health District reports two additional deaths in Angelina County related to COVID-19, bringing the total of fatalities to 4.

According to health officials, both individuals had been hospitalized and passed away from complications associated with COVID-19.

One individual, who had tested negative during their hospital stay in mid-April, was ruled as a positive by case definition, type and severity of symptoms and by diagnostic imaging.

The other individual passed away at a hospital in Houston over the weekend.

As of Tuesday, May 26 at 4:50 p.m., Angelina County has 193 cases of COVID-19 and 30 recoveries.