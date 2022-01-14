Angelina County Jail suspends inmate visitation due to COVID-19

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office said the decision was made for the safety of the jail inmates, officers and the public.

LUFKIN, Texas — Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Angelina County Jail has suspended its inmate visitation and volunteer services until further notice.

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office said on Friday in a Facebook post the decision was made for the safety of the jail inmates, officers and the public.

Attorney, clergy and parole visitation has not been suspended. Administrators at the jail will continue to take all precautions to ensure the safety of the inmates and officers.

Recently, Cherokee and Smith county jails canceled in-person inmate visitation due to either COVID-19 spread in the community or in the jail population.

While the Cherokee County Jail has not had any known COVID-19 cases, Sheriff Brent Dickson said the decision was made to "safeguard the inmate population, jail personnel, and the citizens of Cherokee County."

Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said there has been a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases among the jail personnel.

At both Smith and Cherokee jails, virtual visitation by phone or video remain in place.