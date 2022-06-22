Angelina County officials arrest man accused of abusing dog in social media video

The sheriff's office said no official report was made but investigators were able to validate and identify Johnson as the suspect using the video.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man on animal cruelty charges and seized three dogs from his property after a video of alleged animal abuse was shared on social media.

Lorenzo Johnson has been charged with felony cruelty to animals and the dogs on his property will be held ahead of a court hearing, where a final decision will be made, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said no official report was made but investigators were able to validate and identify Johnson as the suspect using the video. Deputies completed proper paperwork to seize the dog that was shown being abused.