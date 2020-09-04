ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County is reporting Thursday afternoon its 16th case of COVID-19.

According to the county, this case is believed to be the result of community spread.

RELATED: How US guidance on wearing masks during coronavirus outbreak has evolved

RELATED: City of Lufkin recommends residents to wear face masks in public

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 2

Angelina County - 16

Bowie County - 35, 5 deaths

Camp County - 3

Cass County - 5

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 37

Harrison County - 12, 1 death

Henderson County - 6

Hopkins County - 4

Lamar County - 6

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 25, 2 deaths

Panola County - 7, 1 death

Polk County - 8

Rains County - 1

Rusk County - 14

San Augustine County - 7, 1 death

Shelby County - 20

Smith County - 88, 2 deaths

Titus County - 4

Trinity County - 3

Upshur County - 6

Van Zandt County - 8, 1 death

Wood County - 5

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

RELATED: Angelina County reports its 15th case of COVID-19

RELATED: Angelina County releases information about the 6 confirmed cases