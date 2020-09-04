ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County is reporting Thursday afternoon its 16th case of COVID-19.

According to the county, this case is believed to be the result of community spread.

RELATED: How US guidance on wearing masks during coronavirus outbreak has evolved

RELATED: City of Lufkin recommends residents to wear face masks in public

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 2
  • Angelina County - 16
  • Bowie County - 35, 5 deaths
  • Camp County - 3
  • Cass County - 5
  • Cherokee County - 6
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 37
  • Harrison County - 12, 1 death
  • Henderson County - 6
  • Hopkins County - 4
  • Lamar County - 6
  • Morris County - 1
  • Nacogdoches County - 25, 2 deaths
  • Panola County - 7, 1 death
  • Polk County - 8
  • Rains County - 1
  • Rusk County - 14
  • San Augustine County - 7, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 20
  • Smith County - 88, 2 deaths
  • Titus County - 4
  • Trinity County - 3
  • Upshur County - 6
  • Van Zandt County - 8, 1 death
  • Wood County - 5

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  1. Washing hands
  2. Avoid close contact
  3. Distance self between other people
  4. Stay home
  5. Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  6. Throw away used tissues

RELATED: Angelina County reports its 15th case of COVID-19

RELATED: Angelina County releases information about the 6 confirmed cases