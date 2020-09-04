ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County is reporting Thursday afternoon its 16th case of COVID-19.
According to the county, this case is believed to be the result of community spread.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 2
- Angelina County - 16
- Bowie County - 35, 5 deaths
- Camp County - 3
- Cass County - 5
- Cherokee County - 6
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 37
- Harrison County - 12, 1 death
- Henderson County - 6
- Hopkins County - 4
- Lamar County - 6
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 25, 2 deaths
- Panola County - 7, 1 death
- Polk County - 8
- Rains County - 1
- Rusk County - 14
- San Augustine County - 7, 1 death
- Shelby County - 20
- Smith County - 88, 2 deaths
- Titus County - 4
- Trinity County - 3
- Upshur County - 6
- Van Zandt County - 8, 1 death
- Wood County - 5
