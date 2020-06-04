ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County & Cities Health District has confirmed four more positive cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County.

According to ACCHD, as of 11 a.m. April, 6, there are now 14 cases in the county. 194 total tests have been given and 60 lab results are pending.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 14

Bowie County - 22, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 4

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 23

Harrison County - 6, 1 death

Henderson County - 4

Hopkins County - 4

Lamar County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 18, 2 deaths

Panola County - 4, 1 death

Polk County - 8

Rusk County - 12

San Augustine County - 4, 1 death

Shelby County - 11

Smith County - 62, 2 deaths

Titus County - 1

Trinity County - 1

Upshur County - 3

Van Zandt County - 5, 1 death

Wood County - 3

RELATED: LIST: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas

RELATED: Gregg County confirms 6 more cases of COVID-19, brings total to 23

RELATED: Angelina County releases information about the 6 confirmed cases