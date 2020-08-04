ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County has confirmed a new positive case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 15.

Health officials say this case is believed to be the result of household spread. Previously, one of the family members in the home tested positive for COVID-19.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 2

Angelina County - 15

Bowie County - 32, 1 death

Camp County - 2

Cass County - 5

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 32

Harrison County - 12, 1 death

Henderson County - 4

Hopkins County - 4

Lamar County - 6

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 25, 2 deaths

Panola County - 7, 1 death

Polk County - 8

Rains County - 1

Rusk County - 14

San Augustine County - 4, 1 death

Shelby County - 17

Smith County - 79, 2 deaths

Titus County - 2

Trinity County - 2

Upshur County - 5

Van Zandt County - 7, 1 death

Wood County - 4

