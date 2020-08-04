ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County has confirmed a new positive case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 15.
Health officials say this case is believed to be the result of household spread. Previously, one of the family members in the home tested positive for COVID-19.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 2
- Angelina County - 15
- Bowie County - 32, 1 death
- Camp County - 2
- Cass County - 5
- Cherokee County - 6
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 32
- Harrison County - 12, 1 death
- Henderson County - 4
- Hopkins County - 4
- Lamar County - 6
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 25, 2 deaths
- Panola County - 7, 1 death
- Polk County - 8
- Rains County - 1
- Rusk County - 14
- San Augustine County - 4, 1 death
- Shelby County - 17
- Smith County - 79, 2 deaths
- Titus County - 2
- Trinity County - 2
- Upshur County - 5
- Van Zandt County - 7, 1 death
- Wood County - 4
