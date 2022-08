Paula Capps was last seen on Billy Clark Road near Mill Creek in Huntington.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office is looking for Paula Capps.

At this time, it is unknown what Capps's was wearing.

Her brown and white Pointer dog, Sawyer, should be with Capps said ACSO.