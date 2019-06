ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is helping a family search for two missing boys out of Fuller Springs.

According to their mother, the boys are Xander, 15, and Braden McCarty, 11.

The boys were first reported missing at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are urged to call the Angelina County Sheriff's Office at (936) 634-3331.