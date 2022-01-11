2 Smith County animal control officers to become licensed peace officers

The issue of animal control officers becoming licensed peace officers came up in December.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County commissioners on Tuesday reached a consensus to send two county animal control officers to the police academy to earn peace officer's licenses.

The item on Tuesday's commission agenda did not require a vote, but commissioners had to reach a consensus in order to give direction to Amber Greene, animal control and shelter supervisor, said Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.

The issue of animal control officers becoming licensed peace officers came up in December. The discussion centered around the benefits, cost and how many should be licensed.