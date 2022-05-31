An 11-foot alligator was removed from Jones Lake

The alligator was seen close to the walking trails and the lakeshore.

Yesterday, the Animal control removed an 11-foot alligator from Jones Lake.

According the City of Lufkin, news of an alligator in the area was brought to their attention early May. The alligator was seen close to the walking trails and the lakeshore.

The Texas parks and Wildlife was called to trap and remove the alligator unharmed.

“The alligator was taken to a farm in Trinity,” Aaron Ramsey, Animal Control Director said. “I’m happy no one was harmed, and that the alligator is also safe.”

Occasionally, local lakes such as Jones Lake and Ellen Trout Lake have alligators. Texas Parks & Wildlife are called to the lakes to remove the alligators when they become threatening to humans.