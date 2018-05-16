GALVESTON, Texas – A tourist visiting Galveston Beach stumbled on a big catch.

Paola Davila tells KHOU 11 News she and her husband watched as fisherman pulled what appeared to be a tiger shark from the water near the Galveston Fishing Pier by 89th Street.

The fisherman worked to unhook the shark and said they wanted to release it and send it back home in the water.

At the end of the video one of the men can be seen dragging the shark back out to the gulf.

According to Shark Sider, tiger sharks "are abundantly found in the Caribbean region in addition to the North American beaches, and the Gulf of Mexico. This shark is an aggressive predator and is found mostly in tropical and warm waters."

