Lindsey park set to host annual 4th of July firework show

The annual firework show will begin at 9 p.m. tonight.

TYLER, Texas — The annual 4th of July firework show at Lindsey Park returns this year.

Vendors set up early, as people got ready to dive into some food, fireworks and a lot of fun tonight.

Ted Kamel is a vendor in Tyler said he’s been coming to the 4th of July event at Lindsey park for 24 years now.

"It's more than just coming out here and cooking and serving food. And you know, and it's also a way to celebrate our nation," Kamel said.

Tyler Parks and Rec spokesperson Kandice Johnson said they have 10 food vendors and about seven shop vendors at this year's celebration.

This event will also feature a kidzone with games for families to enjoy. Also a live DJ will be performing under the pavillion where people can dance and enjoy the music.

"For us helping put this event on it means a lot to us when we get to showcase our park here at Lindsay Park. But also we're in the business of creating memories and just special time for families," Johnson said.