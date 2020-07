CBS19's radio partners, Alpha Media, KYKX 105.7 and 104.1 The Ranch, announced the cancellation on Friday.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The annual Big Bass Bonanza fishing tournament at Lake O' the Pines has officially been canceled.

"We were hopeful that a 'make-good' date could be scheduled, but that is not the case," a statement from Alpha Media said.