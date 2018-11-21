Can you hear the jingle bells ringing yet? Ready or not Christmas is around the corner, but before that jolly day arrives, there's a jolly night planned for the rose city.

That involves a 25-foot tree imported from Alba. It was delivered and set up on the square Tuesday afternoon. It will be used for the 33rd annual Christmas Tree Parade on November 29th. The crowd expected that night will witness the 2019 miracle child flip the switch of the city of Tyler's Christmas tree.

The following streets will be closed for the parade from 5 to 8 pm: North Broadway Avenue from Gentry Parkway to Elm Street, Ferguson Street from Bonner Avenue to Center Avenue, Bois D'Arc Avenue from Ferguson Street to Erwin Street, Erwin Street from Bonner Avenue to Center Avenue and Spring Street from Elm Street to Valentine Street.

