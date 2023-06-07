CITY OF TYLER: Annual drinking water quality report confirms TWU meets, exceeds federal, state standards

The city says it's also fully compliant with the EPA's Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Program.

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler says the 2022 drinking water quality report for Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) shows it "provides safe, high-quality drinking water that safeguards public health."

"TWU meets and exceeds all safety guidelines set by state and federal regulations," the city said. "The utility tests drinking water throughout the treatment process and at locations throughout the City, ensuring the water they deliver to their customers is under the maximum contamination level (MCL) for all national primary drinking water standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency. In addition, 26 water experts with a combined 259 years of experience and a variety of degrees and TCEQ-issued licenses performed over 252,000 water quality tests in 2022."

"This is a program the EPA uses to collect data for contaminants suspected to be present in drinking water but that do not have health-based standards set under the Safe Drinking Water Act," the city said.

The city's water quality report can be found on the TWU's website and will be sent to every customer's home or business and emailed to residents who signed up for electronic billing.