Annual Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo canceled due to COVID-19

FORT WORTH, Texas — Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, the 2021 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR) has been canceled, organizers said Friday.

"Consultations with infectious disease and public health professionals indicate the Stock Show would rank as a 'very high risk' for the spread of COVID-19," event officials said in a statement. "This was a painful decision that was not made lightly."

Each show and competition represents what is unique and important for every participant and guest. Consequently, the decision was made to cancel all FWSSR events and features as opposed to allowing some to be held at the expense of others.