Annual Lindale Rodeo to go on amid COVID-19

LINDALE, Texas — As other large-scale events are closing due to COVID-19, the Lindale Rode is pushing on.

The 33rd Annual Lindale Championship Rodeo kicks off on Thursday featuring bucking bulls and broncos, as well as roping.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the rode will only allow 1,000 fans per night at the arena.

The rodeo is free to attend and no tickets are needed.



Organizers are asking attendees to practice social distancing when filling the arena and to wear masks. Restrooms will be open for patrons and four hand-sanitizing stations will be set up around the arena.