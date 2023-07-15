90th Texas Rose Queen kicked off festival in Tyler

The countdown to the annual festival in October has begun and planning for the event is underway.

Festivities for the 90th annual Texas Rose Festival kicked off at Williow Brook Country Club in Tyler Friday night.

The 90th Texas Rose Queen Laura Elaine Bryan said it is her honor to serve as queen.

"On behalf of the court and myself I want to thank all of the many volunteers and supporters who make the Texas Rose Festival possible each year,” Bryan said. “We truly appreciate the hundreds of hours spent behind the scenes preparing for the events in the fall. I know it will be another spectacular festival.”

Ron Schoenbrun, the Texas Rose Festival Association President said Bryan, whos a seven-generation Tylerite, and Princess Conley Patricia Jeanette Cavender have been serving as “wonderful ambassadors for our community."

Thanks to Bryan, a $1,200 donation will go towards the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“I was so honored that I was able to do something that's great for the community and give back to Make-A-Wish and give back to those children,” Bryan said.

Bryan attends Southern Methodist University and is part of the Chi Omega sorority. Bryan said this non-profit orgnaization is the philanthropic initiative of her sosority, for which she serves as philantropic chair.

“I've grown really close to the organization and it's just become something really near and dear to my heart,” Bryan said. “So I was really glad I got the opportunity to give back in this position.”